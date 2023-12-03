MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly signing guard Jaylen Nowell to another 10-day contract, extending his stay on the team.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced the signing Sunday.

The Grizzlies signed Nowell after the NBA granted the team a hardship exception following numerous player injuries. The team has been left shorthanded as players recover and reenter the lineup.

At least two Grizzlies players, guards Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart, are expected to be sidelined for another couple of weeks as they deal with injuries.

Nowell has played five games with the Grizzlies so far, averaging around 6.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. He joined the starting lineup in Saturday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns.