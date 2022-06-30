MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies and star guard Ja Morant have agreed to the richest contract in franchise history with the two sides coming to terms on a new five-year, $193 million contract.

That deal could grow to be worth north of $230 million.

This was a no-brainer as, at just 22 years old, Morant is already one of the NBA’s elite and was voted the NBA’s most improved player after leading the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the NBA.

Morant’s tweet after the news broke overnight: “Memphis is my home.”

Grizz fans love the sound of that.

This deal puts a smile on Grizzlies fans’ faces, especially after the disappointing news that Jaren Jackson Jr. will miss anywhere from 4 to 6 months after surgery on his foot.