Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team signed wing Desmond Bane to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bane (6-6, 215) started all 58 appearances with the Grizzlies last season, his third in the NBA, and set career highs with averages of 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 31.7 minutes, helping lead Memphis to its third consecutive trip to the NBA Playoffs and second straight Southwest Division championship. Bane averaged 23.5 points and 6.0 rebounds during the 2023 postseason.

Since Bane entered the league as the 30th overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft, he has led all players with a minimum of 1,000 3-point attempts in 3-point field goal percentage (.425) and has become the franchise’s all-time leader in free throw percentage (.883). The 24-year-old also set the club’s single-season records for 3-pointers made (228) and free throw percentage (.903) during the 2021-22 season.

A native of Richmond, Ind., Bane has appeared in 202 regular season games (151 starts) and has averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 27.9 minutes while shooting 46.9% from the field in three seasons with the Grizzlies following a four-year collegiate career at Texas Christian University. He received 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors and participated in the 2022 Rising Stars as part of NBA All-Star Weekend.