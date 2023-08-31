MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Just a little over a month before the start of training camp and the preseason, the Grizzlies are coming to terms with G.G. Jackson on his first NBA contract.

As expected, Jackson signed a two-way deal with the Grizzlies Thursday after the team made him its first pick in June’s NBA Draft. Memphis took the former South Carolina star 45th overall in the second round.

Jackson averaged almost 11 points and five rebounds during Summer League play for the Grizzlies.

The team also announced the signing of guard Shaquille Harrison.

Harrison has played almost 200 NBA games for seven teams over the last six years. He’s an insurance policy for the Grizzlies as Ja Morant serves out that 25-game suspension.