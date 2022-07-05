SALT LAKE CITY– The Memphis Grizzlies opened summer league play by getting something from every member of their draft class on their way to a 103-99 win over the 76ers in Salt Lake City.

Top pick Jake Laravia knocked down 3 3’s and scored 13 points, second-round pick Vince Williams went 3 for 4 from behind the line and Memphian Kennedy Chandler did a little bit of everything– finishing with 8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals. The last one clinching the win for the Grizz.

The Grizzlies also have three veterans playing summer league this year.

Santi Aldama had 13, Xavier Tillman had a team-best 16 and Ziaire Williams finished with 15 points and 8 assists. His clutch bucket with under four minutes to go gave the Grizzlies a 101-93 lead.

The Grizzlies next face Oklahoma City on Wednesday.