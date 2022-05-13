MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Grizzlies are back in the Bay looking to do something they haven’t done yet this series and that’s get a win inside of Chase Center.

Taylor Jenkins addressed the media Thursday evening and provided an update on Ja Morant. Jenkins told us Morant is still doubtful for the remainder for the postseason, but of course in Ja fashion, his frustration about his injury hasn’t affected the support he has for his teammates.

They’ll need voice Morant’s voice on the bench and be as fresh as possible both mentally and physically for Game 6.

“How we’ve got to emphasize just winning a possession on the defensive end winning possession on the offensive end, all the effort that that’s going to take,” said Jenkins. “I thought we had great effort, great energy last game. Obviously, we haven’t won a game on the road here in the series. We’re going to need that effort to go up a level, the execution to go up, the level of urgency to go up a level. So, it’s always been our mantra all season long, how we get better after a win and get better after loss doesn’t matter what. But after [Wednesday] night’s victory, we just got to turn the page, find a way to get better and try to hopefully get a win here in game six on the road.”

After Game 5, the Warriors summed up the loss as embarrassing.

“We all had the mindset we were going to close it out tonight,” said Warriors guard Klay Thompson after their Game 5 loss. “But, sometimes basketball is an exact science and we play like a shell of ourselves.”

The Warriors know they’re going to have make some major adjustments before Friday night, because they’re facing a Grizzlies team whose backs are against the wall.

“We know they’re a good team,” said acting Warriors head coach Mike Brown. “They get their backs against the wall. They’re going to come out and fight and scrap and we know we can play better. Our guys know exactly what they did out there. And they know what they can do to be better the next time we step out on the floor. But one game, don’t get discouraged, don’t get down. We’re going to go back in front of our our home fans and see if we can get this done.”

Game 6 is Friday night at Chase Center. Tip off is set for 9 p.m. CST.