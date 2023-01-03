MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is being sued after a 17-year-old claims he was punched by Morant.

According to a report from TMZ Sports released early Tuesday morning, the incident took place at Morant’s home in July, and the lawsuit was filed in September. Morant is not facing criminal charges, and claims he was acting in self defense.

According to TMZ, the 17-year-old claims he was playing basketball with Morant at his home when the two started exchanging words. TMZ also claims that lawsuit is now sealed.

The teen reported things escalated, and he threw a basketball at Morant, which “accidentally” hit him in the face. He says Morant then punched him in the face, and another man got involved.

TMZ reports that documents say Morant acknowledged to police he did strike the teen but that he acted in self-defense. He says the ball was intentionally thrown at him and the teen approached him like he wanted to fight.

The fight was apparently quickly broken up by spectators, but Morant said the teen “made verbal threats stating he’d light his house up” as he was being escorted off the property.

Morant says he and his family were put in fear by the statement.

TMZ says it’s unclear what the plaintiff is seeking in the lawsuit but says the police investigation was submitted to the District Attorney’s Office in October.

A spokesperson with the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said they are aware of the incident, but after reviewing the facts carefully, the office decided there was not enough evidence to proceed with a case. They could not comment on the pending lawsuit.

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins was asked about the lawsuit Tuesday. He said he would not comment.

Morant was not made available to speak to media Tuesday afternoon at the Memphis Grizzlies practice.