MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced that shooting guard Luke Kennard may be returning to play in the next couple of weeks.

Sunday, the Grizzlies announced that Kennard is expected to make his return in two to three weeks. Kennard has been out with a left knee bone bruise since the November 14 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The announcement means that Kennard may be returning to the lineup at around the same time as superstar point guard Ja Morant, who is serving a 25-game league suspension.

Kennard’s return also lines up with the projected return of point guard Marcus Smart, who has missed several weeks with a sprain in his left foot.

Before suffering a left knee bone bruise, Kennard missed several games at the start of the season after being placed on concussion protocol.