MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Monday was supposed to be a big night in Memphis.

Grizzlies/ Warriors in a game seven with the winner advancing to the Western Conference Finals.

But those dreams were dashed after Friday night’s loss, by the bay.

Still, this is a Grizzly team trending in the right direction.

Two years ago, they lost in the play-in portion of the postseason.

Last year, they bounced Golden State in the play in and battled top-ranked Utah before a first-round exit in the playoffs.

Then this year, the Grizzlies won their first playoff series since 2015.

They are young.

They are talented.

They will have cap space this summer and two first round picks in the upcoming NBA draft. All the things you need to maximize that talent, moving forward.

“The windows open. I think we want to be intentional about capitalizing on, what is an incredibly competitive group. We had the second best record in the NBA this season. We made it to the second round of the playoffs. We won our first playoff series. We’re still incredibly young. I think we’re the youngest team to make the playoffs in ten or so years,” said Grizzlies General Manager Zach Kleiman. “You only get so many chances, so we’re going to do whatever we can to maximize our chance to win. We’re not taking anything for granted. You never know how long a window may be, but we’re going to optimize it as much as we can and we’re going to do everything we can to win a title.”

“Everybody here loved this year. Love this team. Loved our locker room. It was the most fun I’ve had playing basketball, probably since I first picked up a basketball when I was a kid,” said Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane. “Ja wants to be here, Jaren wants to be here. I want to be here. Everybody wants to be here.”