MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies forward and reigning defensive player of the year Jaren Jackson Jr. has been named a finalist for another post-season award.

Monday, Jackson Jr. was announced as one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul Jabar Social Justice Champion Award.

He has been nominated for his pursuit of issues related to educational and economic opportunities as well as civic engagement and women’s empowerment.

The other finalist are Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry, Phoenix Suns Chris Paul, San Antonio Spurs Tre Jones, and Boston Celtic Grant Williams.

The winner will receive a $100,000 donation from the NBA for a charity of their choosing.