MEMPHIS, Tenn.– After he was listed as doubtful on Sunday against the Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies’ big man Jaren Jackson Jr. intends to make his season debut on Tuesday night in New Orleans against the Pelicans.

Jackson has missed the first 14 games of the season after undergoing a procedure on his right foot in the off-season.

Last season, Jackson lead the NBA in blocks and was named to the league’s All-Defense First Team.

The Grizz’ expect to have most of their starting rotation back, but shooting guard Desmond Bane is still listed as doubtful, as he deals with a right sore toe.

Bane missed Sunday’s game at Washington as well.

The Grizzlies and Pelicans tip off Tuesday at 6:30 pm from the Smoothie King Center.