Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies were named Tuesday to the NBA’s all-defensive team.

Jackson is 1st team; Brooks is 2nd team.

This is Jackson’s second career all-defensive selection. This year he netted 96 1st-team votes, more than any other player.

This is Brooks’ first selection. His future with the Grizzlies, however, is murky. Sources last week reported that Brooks won’t be returning to the team next year.

The Grizzlies lost against the Lakers in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs this year.