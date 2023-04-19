MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant will not play in Wednesday’s game against the Lakers, the Memphis Grizzlies announced.

Morant has been experiencing right hand soreness since Game 1.

With less than six minutes to play in the fourth quarter of game one against the Los Angeles Lakers, Ja Morant landed awkwardly on his already injured right hand when attacking the basket.

Morant then left the game and ran straight to the Grizzlies locker room, only to return to the bench for the remainder of the game.

Morant finished the game with 18 points, six rebounds and two steal in the 128-112 loss.