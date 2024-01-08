MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant is out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury, the Memphis Grizzlies said Monday night.

“Morant will undergo a season-ending surgery and is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season,” the team wrote in a post.

Morant injured his right shoulder in practice Saturday. The soreness persisted, and an MRI showed an underlying labral tear.

Morant only played nine games after returning to the court following a 25-game NBA suspension. He averaged 25 points, eight assists and almost six rebounds. The Grizz went 6 and 3 in those games.

He was on the sidelines for Sunday night’s game with shoulder soreness. The Grizzlies still beat the Phoenix Suns 121-115.

The latest injury puts even more pressure on Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. The team is 7 and 20 without Ja.