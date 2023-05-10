MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Wednesday was Decision Day for Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant with $40 million hanging on the outcome.

Morant needed to be named All-NBA in order for the contract he signed last summer to jump to super max status.

But that did not happen.

Morant failed to make any of the three All-NBA teams that were announced on Wednesday despite averaging 25 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals a game this season for a Grizzlies team that finished second in the West for a second straight year.

On the court wasn’t Morant’s issue this year.

It was those off-the-court problems that likely cost Morant a hefty payday, especially that eight-game suspension late in the season for flashing a gun in a Colorado nightclub.

Morant will still cash in on the richest contract in Grizzlies history: 5-years, 194 million dollars.