MEMPHIS — Desmond Bane scored 22 points, De’Anthony Melton and Dillon Brooks added 21 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies solidified their hold on second place in the Western Conference with a 123-95 victory over the short-handed Golden State Warriors.

Kyle Anderson added 13 points for Memphis, which holds a five-game lead over the third-place Warriors in the conference.

The Grizzlies won their fifth straight and ninth in their last 10 games.

Jordan Poole led Golden State with 25 points, while Moses Moody finished with 18.

Jonathan Kuminga scored 14 points as Golden State dropped its third straight and sixth in the last seven.