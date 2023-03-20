MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After serving out his eight-game NBA-imposed suspension, Ja Morant is back with the Grizzlies, though he won’t play against the Mavericks Monday night.

While the suspension stemming from a social media post that showed him flashing a gun is over, Morant still needs time to get into basketball shape.

That’s why the Grizzlies’ star guard is expected to need a few days before making his return to the court, which will likely happen later in the week against the Rockets either Wednesday or Friday night as part of a four-game homestand for the Grizz.

“The reception was great. Everyone welcomed with open arms, excited to have him back. He addressed the team, addressed his teammates, and the staff. Got a playgroup in earlier today, part of the ramp-up process that we talked about. So he’s got that under his belt,” said coach Taylor Jenkins. “He’s going to be a part of practice tomorrow. Obviously, we’re hopeful for Wednesday so long as everything medically clears out. But that’s been the ramp-up process, on top of the individual work he was doing separately. Good first day back and excited to have him back with the team.”

Sounds like @JaMorant and @memgrizz are looking at Wednesday for Morant's return to the court. Taylor Jenkins, moments ago, spoke on Morant's return to the team after serving out that NBA-imposed eight game suspension. pic.twitter.com/P70q80Cnpg — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) March 20, 2023

The Grizzlies are looking to beat the Mavericks for the third time in nine days, all of those games without Luka Doncic.

Doncic is out again for Monday night’s game against the Grizz.