MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have reportedly made a trade with the Phoenix Suns for forward Isaiah Todd.

According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies are sending three second-round picks to the Suns for Todd and two first-round picks.

The second-round picks are 2025 via the Pelicans and Memphis’s 2028 and 2029 picks. The Grizzlies will get the Suns’ 2024 and 2030 picks.

The 6-feet-9-inches tall power forward was drafted in 2021 in the second round. The 21-year-old has played 18 games with the Washington Wizards.

Todd was recently traded to the Suns from the Washington Wizards as a part of a deal that sent Suns star point guard Chris Paul and shooting guard Landry Shamet to Washington.