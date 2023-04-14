MEMPHIS – Obviously the two marquee guys that everyone wants to see in the series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies, is four-time NBA champion Lebron James and the next up and coming face of the NBA in Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies are fully aware of how deep this Lakers team is, as they’re more than just Lebron James and Anthony Davis and a team that can’t be taken lightly.

” It’s going to be a great challenge. Obviously, they’ve got a deep roster. They made changes, middle of the season to improve the team. Obviously, LeBron, AD are playing at elite levels. We didn’t play one game this year with both of them on the floor. So trying to figure that out is going to be interesting. Getting used to their lineup combinations, their play style,” said Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins.

” You’ve got Beasley, Austin Reaves your Dennis Schroder, when those guys are cooking for them, it makes them really hard to guard, really hard to stop. So that’s the key when you when you’re playing against them is try to limit those X factors, in order to just focus on LeBron and AD. Otherwise, it’s going to be a tough night,” said Grizzlies forward Xavier Tillman Sr.

” Obviously it’s a good team. Obviously they got LeBron and AD. A team we can’t we can’t take lightly. So coming in and being locked in to the game plan, doing all the little things are very important for us,” said Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant.

Little things can become big problems, especially in the playoffs. Even after adding all the pieces at the deadline, this Lakers team is all about Lebron and A.D. and over the last 24 games, L.A. is the winningest team in the NBA at 17-7. James, even missed some of those games nursing a foot injury, And let’s not forget about how good ‘Playoff Lebron’ is, as he’s seeking his fifth NBA title.

However, James is very well aware of how good this Grizzlies team is and the talented pieces that they have in place.

” Really good team, very well coached, very well balanced and obviously, they have Ja Morant, the head of the snake. Jaren Jackson, one of the defensive player of the year finalist, Ty Jones, off the bench he’s led the league in assists to turnover ratio over the last six years,” said James following the Lakers Play-In win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Desmond Bane, I think he’s in his third year, but he plays like a veteran. His ability to shoot the ball from the three-point line and the ability to take it in transition. Dillon Brooks, you can’t disrespect him because he makes shots. Xavier Tillman, there playing good basketball. They have other guys off the bench that you just you can’t disrespect, because they will they will make you pay. I haven’t thought about Memphis. One more minute” said James.

Memphis needs to minimize the little mistakes if they want to win this series against the Lakers. A focal point to their success will depend on Jaren Jackson Jr. who was named one of three finalists for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award. Jackson was named, along with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez.