MEMPHIS — Ja Morant had 30 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 26 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks as the Memphis Grizzlies continually extended their lead Tuesday night before defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 135-109.

The offensive production from Morant came on 12 of 19 from the field and marked the ninth time in the past 10 games the All-Star guard reached the 30-point mark.

Brandon Clarke finished with 16 points for Memphis.

Reserve center Isaiah Hartenstein led the Clippers with 19 points, while Norman Powell added 16 points. Terance Mann and Robert Covington finished with 14 points each.

Memphis would lead by as many as 34 in the game.