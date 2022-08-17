For the first time in franchise history, the Memphis Grizzlies will play on Christmas Day, traveling to rival Golden State for a primetime showdown in a rematch of their Western Conference Semifinals, won by the Warriors on their way to the NBA Title.

That game, one of a franchise-record 18 national TV games for the Grizzlies, starting with the season opener at FedExForum against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, October 19. The Grizzlies will also be at home against the Phoenix Suns for their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration game on January 16.

The Grizzlies open their five-game preseason schedule, October 1 at Milwaukee.