MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ahead of the trade deadline, the Memphis Grizzlies send veteran guard Danny Green to the Houston Rockets in a three-team trade for Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard.

The Grizzlies are also sending three second-round picks to the L.A. Clippers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

As Green heads to Houston, the Rockets send shooting guard Eric Gordon to the L.A. Clippers. After an eight month ACL rehab, Green saw limited action and played in only three games for Memphis.

Kennard has one of the best three-point shooting averages in the NBA, his value adds much needed floor spacing and shot making for Memphis. Over his six-year career, Kennard has shot 42.7% from three. A season ago, he was 44.9% from three and averaged 27 minutes off the bench.

Based on percentage, Memphis now has two of the best three-point shooters in the NBA with Desmond Bane. This season, Kennard is fifth in the league in shooting average from behind the arch at 44.7% and Desmond Bane has the sixth highest at 44.3%.

This season in 35 games, primarily off the bench Kennard is averaging 7.8 points per game, and 2.4 rebounds in 20.7 minutes.