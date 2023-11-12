MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins has been fined for comments he made following Friday night’s game against the Utah Jazz.

The NBA announced that Jenkins has been fined $25,000 for public criticism of the game’s officiating.

Following the Grizzlies’ loss to the Jazz Friday night, Jenkins referred to the officiating as “one of the most poorly officiated games I’ve ever seen” and at one point referred to the officiating as “[expletive] atrocious.”

Jenkins also criticized the decision to eject Grizzlies forward and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr.

“He plays 23 minutes and is in the paint all night. He’s one of the most professional players in this league, and he gets a double technical foul, and the excuse I get is that he’s charging at an official,” Jenkins said.

The Grizzlies lost by six points, with a final score of 127 – 121.