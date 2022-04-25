MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins has been fined $15,000 for publicly criticizing the officiating in last week’s playoff game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“I’ve never seen a more inconsistent, arrogant officiated game,” Jenkins said after the Grizzlies 118-119 loss to the Timberwolves on Saturday.

The Timberwolves finished Game 4 with 40 free throw attempts and 10 fewer total fouls than the Grizzlies. Jenkins called the officiating “embarrassing.”

The NBA announced the fine Monday.

Game 5 is Tuesday night at FedExForum. The series in tied 2-2.