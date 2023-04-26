MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A big win for the Memphis Grizzlies means they get to live another day in the NBA playoffs, and excitement from fans can be heard far and wide.

The Grizzlies beat the LA Lakers 116-99 in Game 5, which is pretty close to what WREG’s Mike Ceide predicted Wednesday afternoon.

This was my Game 5 prediction on News Channel 3 at 6 tonight— Think it's pretty close. pic.twitter.com/Sn2ANvdf7O — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) April 27, 2023

Desmond Bane and Ja Morant took turns hitting big shots against Lebron and LA.

For Bane, it came in a 21-point first half as the Grizzlies built a 17-point lead. The Lakers would cut it to one in the third quarter.

That’s when Ja put the hammer down. Morant and the Grizz closed the third quarter on a 19-2 run.

Grizz win 116-99 and stay alive for a Game 6 in Los Angeles this Friday pic.twitter.com/2LGofYY8Af — Colin Cody (@ColinzCody) April 27, 2023

Hundreds of fans got hyped for the big game against the Lakers outside the FedExForum with music, dancing, maybe a little competition but mostly, confidence.

You could feel the excitement all throughout downtown, but fans we caught up with earlier in the day never had a doubt this would be the outcome.

“3-1, then we’re going to go 3-2. Then Friday night, we’re gonna go 3-3. And then we’re gonna win in Game 7,” said one Grizzlies fan.

If Grizz fans are anything, they’re definitely loyal. They’ll continue to show the love during Friday night’s Game 6 back in LA.