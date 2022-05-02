MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It was so close.

So very close.

Ja Morant’s drive at the buzzer, falling off the rim.

The difference between a series-opening win for the underdog Grizz and being down 0-1 to the more experienced Golden State Warriors.

The good news. The Grizzlies have been here before.

Just a couple of weeks ago when they dropped game one of their series to the Minnesota Timberwolves, at home, and still bounced back to win the series in six games to advance.

I know what you’re saying. This isn’t the T’Wolves.

True. But the Grizzlies lost that Game 1 by 13 points. This one, by one, with a lot more basketball to play in a first to four wins take the series.

“It taught us that it’s a long series. Not to weigh too much on one game but also to correct things, quickly,” said Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones. “You gotta learn from it. Doesn’t mean the series is over.”

“I’ve been in a series where we’ve won Game one by 30, 40 points and end up losing the series,” said Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson. “So it’s just like, it’s really fool’s gold, game one. We see what we did wrong. We gotta go make an adjustment.”

“We have a lot of respect for this team. A young, up-and-coming team. Great athleticism. Taylor does an amazing job with him. They’re deep. They’ve got a lot of options,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “We’ve been through this before. You win one game and you move on to the next one. It’s a long series.”