MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young girl who had a basketball filled with autographs from Grizzlies players had her ball stolen during a game at FedExForum. But Ja Morant came to the rescue.
Ellie Hughes was heartbroken when a man with his children took her ball and ran off.
At the end of Wednesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, Morant untied his shoes, pulled off his jersey and signed it before giving it to the 11-year-old fan.
Morant also posed for some pictures before heading to the locker room.