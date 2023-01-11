MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young girl who had a basketball filled with autographs from Grizzlies players had her ball stolen during a game at FedExForum. But Ja Morant came to the rescue.

Ellie Hughes was heartbroken when a man with his children took her ball and ran off.

At the end of Wednesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, Morant untied his shoes, pulled off his jersey and signed it before giving it to the 11-year-old fan.

After having her autographed Grizzlies basketball stolen on Monday night 11-year old Ellie Hughes received game worn and signed jersey and shoes from Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/u3HaIG0Chb — Colin Cody (@ColinzCody) January 12, 2023

Morant also posed for some pictures before heading to the locker room.