MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All eyes were on the city of Memphis with ESPN in town Wednesday, ahead of the Grizzlies’ game against the Nets.

For the first time since 2018, ESPN brought back its All-Access series, featuring the Memphis Grizzlies, showcasing several hours of behind the scene footage of the team — which happens to have the second best record in the NBA.

In a statement ESPN reps said, “The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the most exciting, young teams in the NBA and this all-access initiative will serve as a showcase of this incredibly talented organization.”

While in town, ESPN commentator Stephen A Smith stopped by a Memphis-Shelby County school to speak to students. District leaders say he encouraged them to chase their dreams.

Back outside of FedExForum, James Rodgers is happy to see his hometown team with extra exposure now and hopes they can live up to the hype.

“They taking a lot of smoke, they won’t the smoke and the handling the smoke. We’re proud of our team, proud of Ja and we’re happy ESPN is here,” Rodgers said.

Wednesday’s game tips off at 6:30. With the playoff right around the corner, you can bet this likely won’t be the last time ESPN is here in Memphis.