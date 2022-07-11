The worldwide leader in sports is apologizing to Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant after ESPN’s show This Just In did a segment on Morant and Michael Jordan on Monday.

The problem is the quote attributed to Morant on the show was fake.

The quote came from a parody account that had Morant saying that if Jordan played in today’s NBA, he’d be just another superstar which is something Morant never said.

Not just that, ESPN attributed the quote to Bleacher Report, who had just done a podcast with the Grizzlies young star.

Now, never to be one lacking in confidence, one thing Morant did say to Bleacher Reports’ Taylor Rooks is that he would have ‘cooked’ Jordan.

Beaten him in one on one.

Morant also had huge praise for the goat in that interview.