MEMPHIS, Tenn. – There’s high praise and then there’s what NBA great Kevin Durant said about the Grizzlies’ Ja Morant after Monday night’s thriller at the Forum.

“He’s the most marketable guy in our league, the face of our league going forward. So many kids are inspired by what he does,” Durant said.

Those are the words from one of the NBA’s all-time greats to one of the league’s rising stars after Morant put up a game-high 38 points in the Grizzlies’ seventh straight win over Brooklyn.

Morant’s performance against the Nets making him the NBA’s leading scorer through four games at over 35 points a night.

What should really worry the rest of the NBA, Morant is shooting 60 percent from three-point range this season.

12 of 20 from behind the line.

Making three or more threes in three of his four games.

“Been putting the work in, locking into the gym, creating, you know, pretty much good habits, and I feel like good habits determine your future,” Morant said. “I’m shooting the ball at a very high clip right now and just got to stay in that zone, continue to shoot with confidence, and also continue to put in the work.”

Grizzlies open a four-game road trip Thursday night in Sacramento.