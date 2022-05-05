MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay after a foul against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II.

Brooks was ejected from Game 2 for a Flagrant Foul 2 against Payton in the first three minutes of the first quarter. Payton went down hard and had to exit the game after sustaining an injury to his left elbow.

Thursday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors announced that Payton underwent an MRI, which confirmed a fracture in his elbow, as well as ligament and muscle damage. The Warriors say Payton will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The NBA called the incident “unnecessary and excessive contact.”

The NBA says Brooks will serve his suspension Saturday, May 7, when Grizzlies visit the Warriors at Chase Center for Game 3.