MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has signed a four-year, $80 million dollar deal with the Houston Rockets.

Brooks had been a member of the Memphis Grizzlies since 2017 and was the longest-tenured player on last season’s roster. During his tenure, he averaged 14 points, three rebounds, and around two assists while shooting 42 percent from the field and around 34 percent from three-point range.

Brooks was let go by the Grizzlies after the 2022-2023 season. In addition to receiving 18 technical fouls, several ejections, and several suspensions, Brooks also had the worst regular season field-goal shooting percentage of his career this season.

Brooks also drew negative attention after clashes with other NBA players, including superstar LeBron James and Warriors forward Draymond Green.