MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Grizzlies’ guard Desmond Bane signed a five-year $207 million max contract extension, the largest contract in franchise history, according to ESPN.

This beats the record contract Ja Morant signed last year — five-years for over $192 million.

Bane finished this season playing 58 games and was the second-leading scorer for Memphis. He averaged 21.5 points, five rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game during the regular season and shot 40.8% from 3-point range. Bane also was second in scoring during the Grizzlies’ Round 1 loss to the Lakers.

He missed 17 games after he broke a bone in his right big toe during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Last year, Bane averaged career highs in points, rebounds, assists, and steals when he averaged over 21 points and four assists while shooting almost 41% from three-point range.