MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It was hard to miss the smile on the face of Grizzlies big man Brandon Clarke on Monday, a day after the team and Clarke agreed to a long-term extension.

The two sides coming to terms Sunday on a new four-year, 52-million dollar deal that will keep Clarke, a 2019 first-round pick, with the only team he’s ever known.

Clarke has become one of the best bench players in the NBA, averaging over ten points, five boards, and a career-best one block a game last year. All in under 20 minutes as one of the team’s top reserves.

“It is super grateful to have gotten that done, to sign it. So, you know, be here really. This team is a really big part. I mean, this team is really my life,” Clarke said. “To just see it on paper and know that I’m here for the next four years is a very, very, very good feeling. Very grateful to even be here, to be drafted here. Given the chance to, like, do this. This is my dream.”

“Super excited for BC (Brandon Clarke). Hit them up yesterday when the news got released. Big hug today,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “Just told them how proud I am of him. His growth, his impact on winning for us. He’s earned every cent, every ounce of that contract.”