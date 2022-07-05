MEMPHIS, Tenn. – On the same night Kennedy Chandler made his NBA debut, the former Briarcrest star also signed a history-making contract with his hometown Grizzlies.

Chandler, taken 38th overall in June’s NBA Draft, agreed to a four-year deal worth just over seven million dollars.

Chandler’s agent telling the Athletic’s Shams Charania that the contract includes the largest guaranteed salary ever for an American born, second round pick of 4.94 million dollars.

With Chandler’s deal done, the Grizzlies have now signed their entire four man draft class, along with free agent pick up Kenny Lofton Jr.