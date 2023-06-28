BOSTON – We are hopeful of what Marcus Smart will bring to the Grizzlies this season after the team made a draft eve trade to bring the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year to Memphis.

But the only thing we know for sure, right now, is Smart will definitely be missed in Boston.

Nine years in Celtic green. Nine playoff appearances.

Five Eastern Conference finals and over 100 games of playoff experience.

Smart said the trade caught him off guard. He wasn’t the only one.

On Wednesday, one of his Boston teammates, former Tennessee Vol Grant Williams, on the loss of a legend in Beantown.

“We know that Marcus is going to be great wherever he goes. He’s in a great situation with a talented team and they needed him. They need a player like that. They needed a player to defend and also be able to shoot and knock shots down and lead. He’s very, very able to do that,” Williams said. “This team’s going to have to step up in that absence because he was such a huge part of this organization. This franchise’s tenure in Celtics’ history. He’s a true Celtic so, losing that’s definitely gonna hurt.”