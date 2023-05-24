MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant made several posts on his Instagram story Wednesday morning that left fans worried about his well-being.

The 23-year-old shared pictures of his immediate family, telling them he loves them all. His final post was a picture of him in a jersey with the word “Bye.”

Shortly after uploading the pictures, he deleted them all. However, the screenshots were shared on other social media platforms like Twitter. There, hundreds of fans expressed their concerns and hoped for the best.

One person wrote, “You have purpose, far beyond the game of basketball bro. Praying for you.” Another added, “Hope Ja Morant is okay, and that loved ones are reaching out to him right now. Perhaps it is nothing major– I sure hope so.”

This all comes after the point guard was suspended for a second time for being seen holding a gun in a video streamed live on Instagram.

Morant released a statement regarding the incident, saying, “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey, and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

The first time he did it in March, he was given an eight-game suspension, which cost him about $669,000 in salary.