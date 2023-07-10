LAS VEGAS — The Cleveland Cavaliers handed the Memphis Grizzlies it’s first summer league loss in Sin City 100-77.

David Roddy led Memphis, who went 5 of 11 from the field for 18 points and 5 rebounds. Jake LaRavia well in behind Roddy with 16 points, 5 of 12 from behind the arc.

Kenny Lofton Jr. had the hot hand for Memphis to start the game, finishing the first quarter with 10 points. Lofton finished with 15 points.

Former Memphis Tiger Emani Bates found his shooting touch against the Grizzlies in the second half. Bates finished with 21 points on 7 of 11 from the field.

Sam Merrill, who also spent some time in the Bluff City, playing six games for the Grizzlies during the 2021-22 season had a game-high 27 points and was 8 of 11 from deep.

Memphis is back in action Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.