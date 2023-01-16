MEMPHIS – The Memphis Grizzlies 136-106 victory over the Phoenix Suns extended their win streak to 10 in a row, the longest current win streak in the NBA. However, for the Memphis Grizzlies to play of MLK Day, basketball is secondary.

” I’ll be the first one say, you to throw basketball out the window when we talk about today. You know this is a special day in and of itself. Whether you win a game, you lose a game, today is about that the legacy that he has left but that we’ve got to each and every one of us carry on”, said Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins.

“It’s what we preach throughout the locker room and you know how important this is. You can see, across the city how much everybody pretty much embraced this day, and every chance we get we try to do that”, said Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant.

” It’s something that obviously the city embraces. But, , our whole nation really embraces this day”, said Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane. “I’m thankful that I get to play on this day in a Memphis jersey “, said Bane.

The Grizzlies are back at FedexForum on Wednesday, January 18th as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers.