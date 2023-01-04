CHARLOTTE – The Memphis Grizzlies defeat the Charlotte Hornets 131-107, picking up a fourth straight win. Memphis led by Ja Morant’s 23 points and eight assists, along with Desmond Bane’s 19 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Dillon Brooks added 18 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Grizzlies. Steven Adams continues his dominance on the glass, as he finished with 15 rebounds and nine points. as Memphis improved to 9-10 on the road.

The Grizzlies end their back-to-back slate Thursday night in Orlando, against the Magic.