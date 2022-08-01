MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane gave back to 150 students from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis for the 2nd straight year.

The children received backpacks filled with school supplies given out by Bane himself Monday afternoon at FedexForum. There was also face painting, bounce houses, and the boys even got haircuts.

“I think that especially in an area like Memphis it’s essential for our kids to kind of get a little bit of excitement going into the school year,” said Bane following the event. “And get some excitement getting the proper materials. I remember going to school shopping as a kid and, you know, some things you have and some things you don’t have.”

Bane just completed his second NBA season and helped the Grizzlies reach the Western Conference Semifinals. He was named a 2022 NBA All-Star Rising Star and was selected to participate in the 3-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend. Bane has always prioritized giving back to the youth and emphasizing the importance of education.

