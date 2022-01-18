MEMPHIS – Stop me if you’ve heard this before.

The Grizzlies will be shorthanded when they open a four game road trip Wednesday night in Milwaukee against the defending champion Bucks with two more players added to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Desmond Bane and Kyle Anderson.

Bane has played in and started all but one game this season, averaging almost 18 points a game, shooting 47-percent from the field, 42-percent from three point range and almost 89-percent from the line.

This is Anderson’s second trip into the NBA’s COVID protocols.

Anderson, averaging eight points and five rebounds, missed four games to open the new year.