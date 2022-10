MEMPHIS- Some tough news for the Memphis Grizzlies as they begin their four game west coast road trip, as they’ll be without second year player Ziare Williams.

Williams’ who has yet to suit up this season for the Grizz’, continues to deal with right knee soreness.

The team announcing Wednesday night, that Williams will be out for the next four to six weeks due to patellar tendinitis.

Last season as rookie, Williams averaged 8.1 points and 21 minutes per game for the Grizzlies.