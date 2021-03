Grizzlies win in OKC to move a game above .500

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 22: Head Coach Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 22, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dillon Brooks matched a season high with 25 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-107.

Grayson Allen scored 20 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who had five players in double figures. Memphis has won four of five and moved a game above .500 for the season.

Moses Brown had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Al Horford added 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Thunder. Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault announced that leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out indefinitely with plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

The Thunder led 53-49 at halftime behind the play of centers Horford and Brown. Horford had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists at halftime, while Brown had 10 points and 10 rebounds in just 14 minutes.

The Thunder went on a 6-0 run in the first 54 seconds of the third quarter that included a layup and a dunk by Aleksej Pokusevsk. Memphis called a timeout.

The Grizzlies responded with a flurry. A dunk by Brooks put the Grizzlies ahead, and he followed with a 3-pointer that gave Memphis a 67-63 lead and caused the Thunder to call a timeout. Memphis expanded its lead to 82-73 at the end of the third quarter and remained in control the rest of the way.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Ja Morant scored two points on 1-for-7 shooting in the first half. He made 4 of 7 shots in the second half to finish with 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds. … De’Anthony Melton scored 11 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Thunder: Starting forward Darius Bazley missed the game with a left shoulder contusion. … Shot 61% in the second quarter. … Made 10 of 35 3-pointers. … Had seven players score in double figures.

UP NEXT

The Grizzlies visit the Utah Jazz for a pair of games Friday and Saturday.

The Thunder host the Boston Celtics on Saturday.