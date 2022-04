NBA releases schedule for Grizzlies/Warriors series which starts Sunday at FedExForum.

Game 1 – Sunday, May 1st at FedExForum-Tip time 2:30

Game 2- Tuesday, May 3rd at FedExForum- Tip time 8:30

Game 3- Saturday, May 7th at Chase Center- Tip time 7:30

Game 4- Monday, May 9th at Chase Center- Tip time 9:00

*Game 5- Wednesday, May 11th at FedExForum- Tip time TBD

*Game 6- Friday, May 13th at Chase Center- Tip time TBD

*Game 7- Monday, May 16th at FedExForum- Tip time TBD

*If necessary