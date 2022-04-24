MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WREG) — The series is tied 2-2 after a tough one-point loss Saturday night in Game 4.

The Grizzlies, of course, aren’t happy with their execution in the last two games of the series, but Saturday night they made it known that the officiating was a problem.

“Yes, some things we have to clean up and get better at but I’ve never seen a more inconsistent, arrogant officiated game,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins.

In this series, there has been 20 more fouls called per game over the league’s average with a third of the Grizzlies fouls in this series coming in Game 4.

“I felt like they just want to run the show,” Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks said. “They wanted to get their name on TV. Their name was all over that TV, all three of them.”

The Timberwolves finished Game 4 with 40 free throw attempts and 10 less total fouls on the night. At the end of the game, every one of the Grizzlies starting five had five or more fouls. Jaren Jackson Jr. fouled out.

“I don’t even foul like that,” Ja Morant joked following the game.

“From the get go, it was foul, foul, foul, inconsistency,” Jenkins said. “There was actually one play when the whistle was blown before contact was even made. It’s embarrassing.”

Game 5 is Tuesday night at FedexForum. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m.