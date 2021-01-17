Grizzlies’ Valanciunas out to “health and safety protocols”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas has entered the league’s health and safety protocols, according to the team.
He’ll be out for the Grizzlies match up against the Phoenix Suns scheduled for Jan. 18.
This is the second time this season Valanciunas has been out due to “health and safety protocols.” He was removed at half time against the Nets on Jan. 8, but tested negative for COVID-19 and was able to rejoin the team a day later.
Valanciunas is averaging 14 points, 10 rebounds for Memphis this season. His 10.4 rebounds per game is tied for 11th in the NBA.