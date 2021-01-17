Grizzlies’ Valanciunas out to “health and safety protocols”

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JANUARY 13: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves defends against Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the third quarter of the game at Target Center on January 13, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Grizzlies defeated the Timberwolves 118-107. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas has entered the league’s health and safety protocols, according to the team.

He’ll be out for the Grizzlies match up against the Phoenix Suns scheduled for Jan. 18.

.@memgrizz status report, Jan. 18 vs @Suns:



OUT

Jaren Jackson Jr. (LT knee meniscus surgery recovery)

Jontay Porter (RT knee soreness)

Jonas Valančiūnas (Health and Safety Protocols)

Justise Winslow (LT hip displacement) — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) January 17, 2021

This is the second time this season Valanciunas has been out due to “health and safety protocols.” He was removed at half time against the Nets on Jan. 8, but tested negative for COVID-19 and was able to rejoin the team a day later.

Valanciunas is averaging 14 points, 10 rebounds for Memphis this season. His 10.4 rebounds per game is tied for 11th in the NBA.