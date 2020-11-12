Grizzlies unveil new Classic Edition Nike uniforms, celebrating 20 years in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies unveiled the team’s new on court Memphis Classic Edition Nike uniforms on Wednesday.

The jerseys celebrate the 20th Season in Memphis in 2020-21. Additionally the Grizzlies will showcase a new 20th Season logo, ticket and merchandise promotion, and an update to their alternative court at FedExForum, connecting design elements from all eras of Grizzlies basketball.

The Grizzlies said via a press release, the black-based 2020-21 Memphis Classic Edition uniform is inspired by the jerseys worn by the Grizzlies during their first three seasons in Memphis (2001-04), an era that culminated with the franchise’s first trip to the NBA Playoffs in 2004.

The Memphis Classic Edition uniform will continue to feature FedEx as the team’s official jersey sponsor.

Originally an alternate uniform of the Vancouver Grizzlies, the uniform introduced a combination of red and turquoise outlining the jersey. When the franchise relocated to Memphis in 2001, the alternate uniform became the primary home and away uniform and, most notably, displayed a new ‘MEMPHIS’ wordmark across the chest, making the Grizzlies one of the only NBA teams at the time to represent their city on a jersey.

