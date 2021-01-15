Grizzlies-Twolves postponed

Memphis Grizzlies’ Jonas Valanciunas (17) makes his way past Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The NBA has postponed Friday night’s game between the Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The league announcing that the T’Wolves did not have the required eight players due to contact tracing.

Timberwolves’ star Karl-Anthony Towns announced on twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, the Timberwolves said that both Ricky Rubio and Juancho Hernangomez would miss the game under the league’s health and safety protocols.

This is the first Grizzlies game to be postponed but the COVID surge continues around the NBA as this game is the tenth game…this week.. to be called off.

The Grizzlies now return home and are set to play the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday night at FedExForum.