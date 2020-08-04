Jackson Jr. out for the season; Grizzlies try to maintain focus in Florida

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 02: Memphis Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 reacts after a play against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 2, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images)

ORLANDO — What started as a three and a half game lead when the NBA resumed is now just two games with five to play for the Memphis Grizzlies.

It’s safe to say things have not gone as planned for the Grizzlies inside the bubble in Orlando.

The team announced Tuesday that forward Jaren Jackson Jr. suffered a torn meniscus in Monday’s game versus the New Orleans Pelicans and will miss the remainder of the season.

Things going from bad to worse for the Grizzlies. Triple J done for the rest of the year. https://t.co/6WQHEMNiFy — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) August 4, 2020

Sunday night, the Grizz lost for the third time in four days. All three of those losses to the teams directly behind them in the standings, the Portland Trail Blazers, the San Antono Spurs and the Pelicans.

Now comes games against five of the best teams in the league: the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City, Toronto, Boston and the Milwaukee Bucks.

“It’s tough. But all you can do is keep going around here,” said Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. “We’re not doing anything else. We came to Orlando for a reason. We all made sacrifices to come here. We’re going to keep going and leave it all there.”

“I don’t think there’s desperation,” said Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen. “It’s impossible not to see what the other teams are doing but we really have to watch us and focus on us. The only thing we can control is us getting wins. We have to figure out ways to do that.”

Wednesday, the Grizzlies take on Mike Conley and the Utah Jazz.